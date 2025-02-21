Breaking News
Updated on: 21 February,2025 06:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The Aircraft, anA320-251N (A320Neo) took off from Mumbai Airport at 9.57 am before it was diverted to Jaipur. An official statement from the airline is awaited

Representational pic

Air India flight AI2432, which was on its way to Delhi from Mumbai, has been diverted to Jaipur. Sources told mid-day.com that the flight had to be diverted owing to low fuel onboard.


The diversion left several passengers are stranded at Jaipur Airport.


The Aircraft, anA320-251N (A320Neo) took off from Mumbai Airport at 9.57 am before it was diverted to Jaipur.


Sources from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) have confirmed the development.

mid-day.com has sent a query to Air India for a comment on the development, however, the airline has not yet commented on the matter yet.

More details are awaited.

