Air India plane en route to New York returns to Mumbai after suffering technical issue

An Air India plane en route to New York Tuesday morning suffered a technical issue and returned to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Representative Pic/iStock

The Boeing 777 aircraft landed back safely at the Mumbai airport for precautionary checks, news wire PTI reported.

"AI119 from Mumbai to New York (JFK) air-returned due to a minor technical issue and landed safely back at Mumbai for precautionary checks in the interest of the safety of passengers and crew," the airline said in a statement.

Details about the number of passengers could not be immediately ascertained.

Air India said it is making every effort to assist and support passengers of the flight at the Mumbai airport. "They are being offered hotel accommodation, alternative flight options or rescheduling of dates while refreshments are being served to them," it added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) experienced a remarkable surge in passenger traffic during the Diwali weekend from November 11 to 13. The airport witnessed an impressive 516,562 passenger movements, setting a festive record, stated agency reports.

According to the report, CSMIA officials stated that among the total passengers, 354,541 travelled domestically while 162, 021 embarked on international journeys.

The report further stated that the extended Diwali holiday contributed significantly to the increased passenger traffic at the airport.

The report stated that through the weekend, CSMIA managed a total of 2,894 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), including 2,137 domestic flights and 757 international flights. Top domestic destinations comprised Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, whereas Dubai, London, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore were among the preferred international choices.

Additionally, the report stated that on a standout day on November 11, CSMIA catered to a total of 161, 419 passengers with 107,765 taking domestic flights and 53,680 on international flights.

"The record-breaking day on November 11th saw CSMIA catering to a total of 161,419 passengers, with 107,765 on domestic flights and 53,680 on international flights. This influx highlights CSMIA's capability to manage increased air traffic with precision, all while maintaining high standards of safety, security, and passenger service," the authorities had said in a statement to the media. (With inputs from agencies)