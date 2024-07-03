Initially set for a 10:00 AM takeoff, the flight's departure was pushed back to 12:20 PM. However, passengers alleged that by 12:50 PM, they had not received any updates from the airline

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Air India's Mumbai-Delhi flight delayed, departs after over 3 hours x 00:00

Air India flight AI809 (BOM to DEL), originally scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 10:00 am was delayed for takeoff at the Mumbai airport well past its revised departure time, causing significant distress among passengers.

As of 12:50 PM, the aircraft was still at its stand, and passengers alleged a complete lack of communication regarding the flight's status.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially set for a 10:00 AM takeoff, the flight's departure was pushed back to 12:20 PM. However, passengers alleged that by 12:50 PM, they had not received any updates from the airline, and the aircraft had not even moved from the gate.

Frustration mounted among the passengers, not just by the delay but also because due to alleged lack of basic amenities. Many passengers claimed they were hungry, with no refreshments being provided during the extended wait.

Sashikant Kurhade, a passenger from the flight around 12:50 PM stated, "Flight AI809 delayed rescheduled from 10 AM to 12 PM and still takeoff is uncertain."

Another passenger remarked, "It's not just the delay that's troubling us; it's the complete lack of information and consideration for our basic needs. We have been waiting for hours with no updates or refreshments. According to the DGCA guidelines, the airline is supposed to arrange for refreshment for the stranded passengers if the delay is beyond 2 hours. Also, when we saw the departure and arrivals screen display at the airport, there were multiple Air India flights which could be seen delayed between 10 AM and 12:30 PM."

The passenger added, "We reached two hours before the actual departure time at the airport. Which means we reached around 8 in the morning and had no breakfast as we had to leave our houses by 6 in the morning. If we as passengers are even a minute late to reach the departures gate, we are denied a boarding pass and eventually denied boarding but if the airlines is running 3 hours late, they are not reprimand or not even asked for a reason from the authorities for this. What kind of justice is this?"

Sources from the airline told mid-day that the flight finally departed at 1:08 PM, a 3 hours 8 minutes delay from the original departure time.

Air India in a statement, recognising the delay, posted on x stating, "We regret the inconvenience caused. AI809 is delayed due to operational reasons and is expected to depart soon. Customers are requested to connect with our cabin crew/airport team for any real-time assistance. Wishing you a comfortable time in the skies. (SIC)."

The airlines spokespoerson also acknowledged the delay but there was no official statement or response from the airline to the querry sent by this reporter till the time of publishing the story.