Ajit Pawar: Didn't change parties, graft allegations against me remains unproven

Ajit Pawar/ File Photo

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has encouraged the public to support him for development, pointing out that he has stayed faithful to his party since entering politics and that claims of corruption against him have never been proven. "People are my only party. Whatever I do, their welfare is my top priority. I always think how people will benefit," stated the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in a video address, per PTI report.

According to the report, Pawar's appeal comes amid allegations of unhappiness within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, NCP, and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, following the party's poor showing in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections.

The Mahayuti won only 17 of the state's 48 seats this year, while the BJP won nine, down from 23 in 2019. The Sena got nine seats, while the NCP received one. In contrast, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which included Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), won 30 seats.

Pawar defended the budget he submitted last week in the state legislature, saying his critics are criticising him because they do not want the fruits of development to reach citizens. He argued that the corruption charges against him have not been proven and accused his critics of engaging in "dirty politics", the report added.

According to the PTI report, Pawar advised the public to vote for individuals who work rather than politicians who merely make speeches, saying, "Those who work are criticised more."

“I have always cared for the people of Maharashtra and served them with the utmost integrity. However, the opposition has consistently resisted my development-oriented strategy and constructive politics. They have often accused me of fostering corruption, but no single case of wrongdoing has been proven in court. They had failed to prove anything in the past, and they would be unable to prove anything in the future. Still, the opposition will spread this bad narrative against me because they have no vision or plan to serve the people of Maharashtra,” asserted Ajit Pawar.

In July 2023, Pawar defied his uncle, NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and joined with the BJP and Shiv Sena to become Maharashtra's deputy chief minister. He later got the party's name and emblem, and the faction led by Sharad Pawar became known as NCP (SP). However, Sharad Pawar outperformed Ajit Pawar in the Lok Sabha elections, winning eight of the 10 seats his party fought, while Ajit Pawar's NCP was awarded five seats, one of which was given to Mahayuti ally Mahadeo Jankar.