Sharad Pawar and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar paid separate tributes to Maharashtra's first Chief Minister, Y B Chavan, on his death anniversary at the Pritisangam memorial, reflecting ongoing divisions within the NCP

Pic/ PTI

Listen to this article Ajit, Sharad Pawar pay homage to Maharashtra's first CM Y B Chavan x 00:00

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited the memorial of Maharashtra's first Chief Minister, Yashwantrao Balwantrao Chavan, on Monday to pay their respects on his death anniversary. The two leaders, however, paid tributes separately at 'Pritisangam,' the memorial located in Karad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), arrived at the site accompanied by his grandnephew, Rohit Pawar. The veteran leader laid floral tributes at the memorial of Chavan, who was his mentor and remains one of Maharashtra's most celebrated political figures. Sharad Pawar acknowledged Chavan's immense contributions to the state, describing him as a visionary who laid the foundation for Maharashtra’s development.

Later in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also visited the memorial to pay homage to the late leader. Ajit Pawar, who now leads the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, refrained from making any public remarks at the memorial, but his presence underscored the significance of Y B Chavan in Maharashtra's political landscape.

This separate tribute by the uncle-nephew duo reflects the ongoing political split within the NCP, which became evident last year when Ajit Pawar and several other legislators joined the BJP-Shinde coalition government. This move led to a significant division in the party that Sharad Pawar founded.

In the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ajit Pawar's NCP faction outperformed its rival faction led by Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar’s group secured an impressive 41 seats in the 288-member assembly, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) managed to win only 10 seats.

According to PTI reports, the electoral outcome highlights a major shift in the party’s political dynamics, with Ajit Pawar emerging as a stronger force in Maharashtra's politics.

Yashwantrao Chavan, who served as Maharashtra's first Chief Minister from 1960 to 1962, is remembered for his progressive policies and leadership during the state's formative years. Leaders across party lines continue to honour his legacy, acknowledging his role in shaping modern Maharashtra.

Both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar emphasised the importance of remembering Chavan’s contributions, albeit through separate visits. The separate tributes are a stark reminder of the divisions within the NCP, even as both factions seek to invoke Chavan's legacy in their political discourse.

As per PTI, the memorial at 'Pritisangam' remains a prominent place for leaders and citizens alike to pay respects to one of Maharashtra’s towering figures in history.

(With inputs from PTI)