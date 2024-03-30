Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: 6 held for beating man, forcing him to lick shoes
Mumbai Monorail service receives technology-advanced coaches
Prakash Ambedkar accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing VBA in the back
Mukhtar Ansari's son: My father was given slow poison; we will move to judiciary
'We have a very long road ahead of us': Maryland governor on rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Akasa Air goes international
<< Back to Elections 2024

Akasa Air goes international

Updated on: 30 March,2024 05:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Akasa will be rapidly expanding its global footprint in the coming months, the statement said

Akasa Air goes international

Akasa will be rapidly expanding its global footprint. File pic

Listen to this article
Akasa Air goes international
x
00:00

Domestic carrier Akasa Air has commenced its international operations with its inaugural overseas flight departing from Mumbai to Doha, Qatar. 


In a statement on Thursday, the airline said it has been granted traffic rights for three other international destinations, Kuwait, Jeddah, and Riyadh. 


Akasa will be rapidly expanding its global footprint in the coming months, the statement said.


Further, the airline said with its conveniently timed flight schedule, travellers from other domestic cities.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai airport mumbai domestic airport mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK