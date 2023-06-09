Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta name their second child Veda

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have named their newly born daughter Veda. The couple announced the news through a social media post

The couple announced the news through a social media post.

Akash Ambani is the elder son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

The post on social media read, “With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of Dhirubhai & Kokilaben Ambani, Prithvi is thrilled to announce the birth of his little baby sister — Veda Akash Ambani.”

Almost a week before the arrival of her daughter, Shloka Mehta visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with husband Akash Ambani, father-in-law Mukesh Ambani and son Prithvi.

Shloka, who announced her second pregnancy during the grand opening celebrations of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in April, welcomed her daughter on May 31.

Dhanraj Nathwani, a friend of the Ambani children and son of family confidant and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, took to Twitter to announce the birth of the girl child.

"Heartiest congratulations to Akash and Shloka Ambani on the joyous arrival of their little princess! May this precious blessing bring immense happiness and love to your lives," he had tweeted.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got married in March 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, Prithvi, in 2020.