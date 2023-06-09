Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta name their second child Veda

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta name their second child Veda

Updated on: 09 June,2023 10:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have named their newly born daughter Veda. The couple announced the news through a social media post

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta name their second child Veda

The couple announced the news through a social media post. AFP/File

Listen to this article
Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta name their second child Veda
x
00:00

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have named their newly born daughter Veda. The couple announced the news through a social media post.


Akash Ambani is the elder son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani.


The post on social media read, “With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of Dhirubhai & Kokilaben Ambani, Prithvi is thrilled to announce the birth of his little baby sister — Veda Akash Ambani.”


Almost a week before the arrival of her daughter, Shloka Mehta visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with husband Akash Ambani, father-in-law Mukesh Ambani and son Prithvi.

Shloka, who announced her second pregnancy during the grand opening celebrations of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in April, welcomed her daughter on May 31.

Also read: Akash Ambani, wife Shloka welcome second child, a baby girl

Dhanraj Nathwani, a friend of the Ambani children and son of family confidant and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, took to Twitter to announce the birth of the girl child.

"Heartiest congratulations to Akash and Shloka Ambani on the joyous arrival of their little princess! May this precious blessing bring immense happiness and love to your lives," he had tweeted.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got married in March 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, Prithvi, in 2020.

Do you indulge in mindful activities for an improved mental health?
akash ambani shloka mehta news mukesh ambani mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK