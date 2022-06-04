Breaking News
Alarms at intervals, speed curbs may help reduce accidents: Maharashtra Transport minister Anil Parab

Updated on: 04 June,2022 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Parab said in a bid to reduce accidents, every taluka has been given targets to identify black spots and take corrective measures. The transport minister said, 'We will come to know about the outcome of these steps after three months'

Statistics say number of road accidents in state was higher than in previous years. Representation pic


Curved roads along with long stretches of straight ones in Maharashtra are leading to a rise in accidents, as per the findings of a study conducted by the transport department. Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on Thursday said that the study was conducted as it was important to get into the root cause of the accidents. Parab said in a bid to reduce accidents, every taluka has been given targets to identify black spots and take corrective measures. The transport minister said, “We will come to know about the outcome of these steps after three months.”

