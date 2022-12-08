Breaking News
Injured man lies on road for 30 minutes after mishap, dies in hospital
Mumbai Crime: ‘Accused duo had plans to kill Jain’s wife too’
Mumbai: Thirty-six per cent of beds occupied by measles patients
Mumbai: 12’x12’ drain cover in Andheri fixed after four long days
Probe sought over Mumbai University’s renting vs owning gaffe
Mumbai Crime: Juhu man held for killing, packing and dumping mum’s body

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > All regional passport offices in Mumbai to remain open on Dec 10 17 and 24

All regional passport offices in Mumbai to remain open on Dec 10, 17 and 24

Updated on: 08 December,2022 05:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to a press release issued by Regional Passport Office, Mumbai, all offices under RPO Mumbai will remain open on the next three Saturdays from 9 am to 5.30 pm

All regional passport offices in Mumbai to remain open on Dec 10, 17 and 24

Representative Image


The Regional Passport Office, Mumbai, has decided to keep all offices open for processing passport applications on the next three Saturdays i.e. December 10, 17 and 24.


According to a press release issued by Regional Passport Office, Mumbai, all offices under RPO Mumbai will remain open on the next three Saturdays from 9 am to 5.30 pm.



"The appointments for December 10 are available online. Appointments for December 17 and December 22 shall be available on December 14 and December 21, respectively," the release said.


Also Read: Mumbai cops say preliminary enquiry initiated against Maha ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray for alleged disproportionate assets

As per the press release issued by Regional Passport Office, Mumbai, new appointments can be booked by filling the form online at https://www.passportindia.gov.in and making the payment online. The applicant should thereafter log in again to the https://www.passportindia.gov.in website to verify the payment and schedule the appointment.

Applicants with passport appointments at a later date, or those who have missed their earlier appointments can also reschedule their appointments for above mentioned Saturdays. Such applicants will be allowed to reschedule their appointment only once, said the Regional Passport Office, Mumbai.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news news india India news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK