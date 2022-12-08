All regional passport offices in Mumbai to remain open on Dec 10, 17 and 24

According to a press release issued by Regional Passport Office, Mumbai, all offices under RPO Mumbai will remain open on the next three Saturdays from 9 am to 5.30 pm

The Regional Passport Office, Mumbai, has decided to keep all offices open for processing passport applications on the next three Saturdays i.e. December 10, 17 and 24.

According to a press release issued by Regional Passport Office, Mumbai, all offices under RPO Mumbai will remain open on the next three Saturdays from 9 am to 5.30 pm.

"The appointments for December 10 are available online. Appointments for December 17 and December 22 shall be available on December 14 and December 21, respectively," the release said.

As per the press release issued by Regional Passport Office, Mumbai, new appointments can be booked by filling the form online at https://www.passportindia.gov.in and making the payment online. The applicant should thereafter log in again to the https://www.passportindia.gov.in website to verify the payment and schedule the appointment.

Applicants with passport appointments at a later date, or those who have missed their earlier appointments can also reschedule their appointments for above mentioned Saturdays. Such applicants will be allowed to reschedule their appointment only once, said the Regional Passport Office, Mumbai.

