Almost 270 city primary schools unrecognised in Mumbai

BMC puts up list of all such schools on website and in newspapers to warn parents

Beware parents, a whopping 269 private primary schools under the jurisdiction of the BMC are unlicensed and unrecognised. The civic body has published a list of such institutions in printed advertisements and on its website to warn people. As per the civic education department, none of these schools has obtained prior approval from the civic body or the state government, which is mandatory under the RTE Act. These schools now have to pay a Rs 1-lakh fine each or risk closure.

The list has been made available on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation website. “This list is for parents to follow, so that they do not admit their wards in these schools,” said a senior civic official.

The schools mentioned on the list may face closure from the academic year 2022-23.

