Almost half of accident fatalities in Mumbai involve two-wheelers: Report

Updated on: 25 May,2022 10:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In 2020, 350 people died in 1,812 road accidents in the city, said an official of the Regional Transport Office (RTO)

More than 47 per cent of deaths caused by road accidents in Mumbai involve two-wheelers which prompted police to make helmets compulsory for pillion riders as well, an official said on Wednesday.

In 2020, 350 people died in 1,812 road accidents in the city, said an official of the Regional Transport Office (RTO).




When traffic police examined the data further, they found that 166 or 47.42 per cent of road accident fatalities involved two- wheelers.


