'Am I less deserving': Congress's Nagma reacts after being denied Rajya Sabha seat

Updated on: 30 May,2022 10:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Taking to Twitter, Nagma said, 'Sonia Ji, our Congress president had personally committed to accommodating me in RS in 2003/04 when I joined Congress party on her behest'

Nagma. File Pic


A day after Congress announced its Rajya Sabha nominees, actor-turned-politician Nagma on Monday expressed her discontent over not getting a berth in the Upper House of the parliament.

Taking to Twitter, Nagma said, "Sonia Ji, our Congress president had personally committed to accommodating me in RS in 2003/04 when I joined Congress party on her behest. We were not in power then. Since then it is been 18 years, they did not find an opportunity. Mr Imran is accommodated in RS from Maharashtra. I ask am I less deserving."





