Amid incessant rains, water from Nashik dams released

Updated on: 18 September,2023 03:13 PM IST  |  Nashik
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Water from various dams in Nashik has been released due to incessant rains in the district over the last 48 hours, an official said.

Representative Image

Water from various dams in Maharashtra's Nashik has been released due to incessant rains in the district over the last 48 hours, an official told news agency PTI on Monday, 


According to the irrigation department's data, 567 cusecs of water was released from Ganagapur dam on Saturday night and the discharge was increased to 1,106 cusecs by Sunday.  


The report in the PTI stated that at least 218 cusecs of water were released from the Palkhed dam on the Kadwa River on Monday morning. The official was quoted saying that the farmers and people residing on the banks of the river have been asked to remain vigilant. 


Meanwhile, the official added that Trimbakeshwar and Dindori areas received incessant rainfall in the last two days and the showers continued in most parts of the Nashik district on Monday as well. Nashik city received 5mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, he further elucidated. 

Presently, all the dams in the district including Ganagapur, Palkhed, Chankapur and Darna, have 81 per cent water stock. Moreover, Alandi, Waghad, Bhavali, Haranbari, Waldevi, Kelzar and Nandur-Madhyameshwar damns have also reached their capacity, the official said. 

Reportedly, in the event of the rain continuing, the discharge of the water will be increased in phases, officials said adding that the water level of the Godavari River may rise due to the discharge of water from the Ganagapur dam. 

After a subdued rainfall, the Southwest Monsoon is reviving again bringing rain to central and southern parts of India since August 31, India Meteorological Department said. The IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had said that 

Meanwhile, after subdued rainfall resulted in India experiencing the driest August since 1901, the Southwest Monsoon is expected to revive over the weekend bringing rain to central and southern parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on August 31 rainfall in September was to remain on the higher side. 

India had recorded a rainfall deficit of 25 per cent in August 2005, 24.6 per cent in 1965; 24.4 per cent in 1920; 24.1 per cent in 2009 and 24 per cent deficit in 1913, according to the IMD data.

