Amit Shah reaches Mumbai, to hold key meet with senior BJP leaders, CM Shinde

Updated on: 15 April,2023 09:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Home minister was in Rajasthan earlier on Saturday where he addressed a public meeting

Amit Shah reaches Mumbai, to hold key meet with senior BJP leaders, CM Shinde

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis upon his arrival in Mumbai, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo/Twitter Devendra Fadnavis


Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Mumbai on Saturday evening where he will hold a key meeting with senior party leaders.


Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar, Tourism minister Mangalprabhat Lodha along with other party MPs and MLAs, welcomed Shah at the Mumbai airport on Saturday.



The Home minister was in Rajasthan earlier on Saturday where he addressed a public meeting.


According to sources, Shah will hold a meeting with BJP leaders of the state unit and discussions will centre around the party's strategy for the upcoming elections. The meeting will take place at Sahyadri State Guest House. There will also be discussions about Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, other civic polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

Shah is also likely to hold a meeting with CM Shinde to discuss a strategy around the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the functioning of the state government.

The Union Home minister will also attend a grand function in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai where he will confer Maharashtra Bhushan, the state's highest civilian honour, on Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

