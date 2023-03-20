Breaking News
Amruta Fadnavis bribe FIR: Bookie Anil Jaisinghani held from Gujarat

Updated on: 20 March,2023 12:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A crime branch official confirmed that Anil Jaisinghani, who has 14 to 15 cases pending against him, was nabbed from Gujarat but refused to divulge details

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Mumbai Police on Monday nabbed suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani from Gujarat, days after his daughter Aniksha Jaisinghani was arrested for allegedly trying to blackmail and bribe the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official said.


A crime branch official confirmed that Anil Jaisinghani, who has 14 to 15 cases pending against him, was nabbed from Gujarat but refused to divulge details.



Also Read: Maharashtra Deputy CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis files FIR against designer; cites threat, attempts to bribe her


Mumbai Police had on March 16 arrested Aniksha Anil Jaisinghani, a designer, after Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta accused her of offering a bribe for intervening in a criminal case and also threatening her.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

