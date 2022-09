Lifeguards at beaches and lakes will immerse the idols for the devotees: BMC

Devotees carry a Ganesh idol for visarjan in a pond in Andheri. Pic/Satej Shinde

With the weather bureau predicting thunderstorms on Friday, the BMC has decided not to allow devotees into the sea for visarjan. Lifeguards on the beaches will immerse the household and small idols on the citizens’ behalf, said officials. For the sarvajanik mandals, the BMC will decide the situation at the time, they added.

