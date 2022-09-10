Anant Chaturdashi: Ganpati idols immersed across Nashik

A total of 23 Ganpati mandals took out immersion processions, he said. Similar processions were also seen in areas like Cidco, Satpur, Nashik Road, Deolali Camp, Bhagur etc, the official added

File pic

Nashik witnessed huge crowds as Ganpati idols were immersed across the district on Anant Chaturdashi on Friday. The immersion processions began at 11am instead of 1pm during earlier years, an official said.

A total of 23 Ganpati mandals took out immersion processions, he said. Similar processions were also seen in areas like Cidco, Satpur, Nashik Road, Deolali Camp, Bhagur etc, the official added.

