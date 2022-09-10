Breaking News
Anant Chaturdashi: Ganpati idols immersed across Nashik

10 September,2022
File pic


Nashik witnessed huge crowds as Ganpati idols were immersed across the district on Anant Chaturdashi on Friday. The immersion processions began at 11am instead of 1pm during earlier years, an official said.


A total of 23 Ganpati mandals took out immersion processions, he said. Similar processions were also seen in areas like Cidco, Satpur, Nashik Road, Deolali Camp, Bhagur etc, the official added.

