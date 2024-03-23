Breaking News
Anna Hazare blames arrest on Arvind Kejriwal's doing
Updated on: 23 March,2024 04:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

The Hazare-led protest in Delhi had given Kejriwal massive traction that ultimately led to the formation of the Aam Admi Party, much against Hazare’s wish

Social activist Anna Hazare

Activist Anna Hazare, who once mentored Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, has blamed the Aam Aadmi Party chief’s arrest on acts committed by the activist-turned-politician. He said Kejriwal should have concentrated on public welfare instead of framing liquor policy.


“We worked together. We raised our voices against liquor because it is bad for society. His [liquor] policy making hurt me. Was it right for him to make a liquor policy?” Hazare asked, while talking to mediapersons in Ralegan Siddhi on Friday. He said he had written twice to Kejriwal opposing liquor policy. 


“I wrote to him because I have done work for society’s welfare. Lekin meri baat uske dimaag me nahi baithi (he did not heed my advice). What can we do? Nothing works against power,” added Hazare, saying that the law will take its own course.


“He wouldn’t have been arrested had he not done such things,” said the veteran.

The Hazare-led protest in Delhi had given Kejriwal massive traction that ultimately led to the formation of the Aam Admi Party, much against Hazare’s wish. 

