BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar. Pic/Ashish Raje

Anti-national activities get boost when Congress is in power, claims Ashish Shelar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar on Monday claimed that whenever the Congress gains power, it fuels anti-national activities, and he urged voters not to support the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming Maharashtra Elections 2024. Speaking to reporters, Shelar, the BJP’s Mumbai president, criticised the Congress for allegedly engaging in appeasement politics, reported PTI.

According to the report, Shelar referenced a recent letter from the Samajwadi Party (SP) to Prithviraj Chavan, the head of the Congress's state election manifesto committee. The letter asked for Muslim reservations and the abolition of a committee looking into "love jihad" instances. Shelar accused Congress of utilising such topics to gain votes, calling it "vote jihad."

"The Congress, wherever it comes to power, gives a booster to anti-national activities. Social unrest and instability always follow wherever the party comes to power. The recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir is an example of this," Shelar said. He urged voters to reject the MVA alliance, which includes the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), in the November 20 Maharashtra Elections 2024.

Referring to the SP's letter to Chavan, Shelar asked, "We call such practices vote jihad. The Congress is indulging in appeasement politics. We are totally against such vote jihad. What is Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's stand on reservation to Muslims in education and government jobs?"

In response to the transfer of Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla, Shelar backed the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision as objective and unbiased. After receiving complaints from numerous political parties, including the Congress, the ECI directed the state administration to transfer DGP Shukla immediately, the report added.

Nana Patole, the Maharashtra Congress president, expressed worries over Shukla's neutrality, stating she preferred the BJP and urged for her removal to ensure fair and transparent elections. Shelar responded by urging Patole to provide evidence to back up his assertions. Shelar said, "We invite Patole to present any documentation or evidence to substantiate his allegations. If he is unable to do so by next week, we intend to file a formal complaint with the ECI and request an apology. Targeting one person and harassing them is not good, and it could backfire on the Congress or Shiv Sena (UBT)."