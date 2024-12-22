The Global Parents Teachers Association (PTA) has sent a formal letter to the principal secretary of the School Education and Sports Department, the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and the state project director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, seeking clarification on the APAAR ID and what actually it is needed for

As APAAR ID continues to spark confusion among parents and parent organisations, the Global Parents’ Teachers Association has demanded clarity from the state government. Amid suspense about rushing on the APAAR ID creation, parents fear their child’s academic data, health data, etc., will be compromised.

The Global Parents Teachers Association (PTA) has sent a formal letter to the principal secretary of the School Education and Sports Department, the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and the state project director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, seeking clarification on the APAAR ID and what actually it is needed for.

According to the Global PTA, no substantial awareness campaign, on par with large-scale initiatives like Swachh Bharat or the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been conducted to inform the public and stakeholders about the purpose and benefits of the APAAR ID. Many parents worry that the new system might link sensitive personal information, including academic achievements and failures as well as health records including vaccination details etc.

“Parents have voiced concerns ranging from how the data may be used to whether the APAAR ID is truly mandatory. They question why a separate APAAR ID is needed when Aadhaar cards are already required," said Rohit Dandwate, president of Global PTA.

Widespread rumours

Some parents wonder if students who do not obtain an APAAR ID might lose their spot in school or face difficulties in the future. Others fear this new registry could be used to push specific health measures or vaccines without clear parental consent.

“Due to social media, people have all kinds of doubts. Parents are asking if their child’s academic as well as health-related data will be under government control once they submit this consent letter. They want to know if any kind of vaccine will be administered, or whether they will eventually be forced to comply with new rules,"

Illegal schools

Dandwate also raised questions about illegal schools. He said, "Further complicating the issue, the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) data reportedly indicates that 674 illegal schools operate across the state. Parents are left wondering how such institutions will handle the new registry. Will students in unrecognised schools be eligible for an APAAR ID? Could these children be at risk of missing out on important educational documentation?” said Dandwate.

Government intervention sought

A member of the Legislative Council, Sachin Ahir, has raised the issue in the Lower House, urging state authorities to provide immediate clarification. “We need transparency to ensure no child’s education suffers due to confusion or lack of awareness,” he stated at the recent assembly session.

Manan Ahuja, a parent of a Std VIII student asked, “What specific benefits do students gain by creating the APAAR ID? If it is truly mandatory, why isn’t there a large-scale promotional campaign? Will personal data and vaccination details be tied to this new registry? When we asked the school authorities to clear our doubts, they told us it's just like an Aadhaar card, then why is it needed at all? Schools are clueless themselves but are under pressure to submit consent forms.”

Parents and educators alike are calling for the government to address these concerns urgently to avoid widespread confusion.

“We have submitted our queries to the concerned authorities and are hoping for a swift response. Only transparent communication and robust public outreach can help dispel the rumours and ensure that the APAAR ID serves its intended purpose,” Dandwate added.

Education official speaks

“The APAAR ID is an essential tool for students and we are ensuring that all students in Maharashtra have access to this vital resource. Parents do not have to fall prey to any rumours, no data of their child will be compromised,” said an official of the school education department.