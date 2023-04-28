Breaking News
Mumbai: City’s public pools are a serious health hazard, say swimmers
Drugs case: Scammer targeted only well-off Catholics?
Mumbai: BMC restores broken base of milestone
Mumbai: Podar doctors go on strike, shut down OPD
Mumbai: Over 300 illegal paan beedi shops torn down in three days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Apex court rejects plea for transfer of party assets from Thackeray faction to Shinde group

Apex court rejects plea for transfer of party assets from Thackeray faction to Shinde group

Updated on: 28 April,2023 12:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha questioned the locus of petitioner Ashish Giri, a lawyer, and dismissed his plea

Apex court rejects plea for transfer of party assets from Thackeray faction to Shinde group

The poll panel has granted the symbol, bow and arrow, to the Shinde faction and the issue is presently sub-judice. File photo

Listen to this article
Apex court rejects plea for transfer of party assets from Thackeray faction to Shinde group
x
00:00

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking a direction to the Maharashtra government that all party assets of the Shiv Sena being held by the Uddhav Thackeray faction be transferred to the group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.


A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha questioned the locus of petitioner Ashish Giri, a lawyer, and dismissed his plea.



"Who are you? What is your locus," the bench asked and then said, "Dismissed." Giri said a plea has been filed in the top court as it has heard various petitions relating to the feud between the Thackeray and the Shinde factions. He had said the assets of the party should be transferred to the Shinde group.


"What kind of petition is this and who are you? Your request cannot be entertained," the bench said.

Also read: Shiv Sena (UBT) to launch agitation against refinery in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

The top court, on March 16, had reserved its verdict on a batch of cross-petitions of Uddhav Thackeray and CM Eknath Shinde factions pertaining to the Maharashtra political crisis.

The poll panel has granted the symbol, bow and arrow, to the Shinde faction and the issue is presently sub-judice.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news mumbai mumbai news supreme court uddhav thackeray Eknath Shinde shiv sena

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK