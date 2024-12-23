The Aqua Line Mumbai Metro ticketing app faced technical issues on Monday morning, causing delays, long queues, and problems with digital payments and QR code scanning. Passengers experienced further hassles with change at ticket counters

File Pic

Listen to this article Aqua Line Mumbai Metro ticketing app crashes, causing delays and hassles x 00:00

The ticketing app for the Aqua Line underground Mumbai Metro Line 3 crashed and was facing technical difficulties, with QR code scanning for digital payments also non-functional on Monday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Queues formed, and passengers experienced hassles with change at ticket counters across stations.

"If the administration knows there is a problem with digital payments and the ticketing app, they should provide change and not argue with customers," said Ankita Sisodiya, a commuter.

"We are facing technical issues with our ticketing system on the mobile app and website. Our team is working to resolve this as a priority," an official said.