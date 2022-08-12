Are Mumbaikars getting obese?

A screening of patients’ relatives for diabetes and hypertension at Sion hospital finds 46 per cent overweight or obesity cases

A man is screened at the non-communicable diseases corner at Sion hospital

In the five days of screening for diabetes and hypertension at Sion hospital, 46 per cent of the people were found to be overweight or obese, according to the data. Experts said obesity is a major health issue that gives rise to other non-communicable diseases.

The BMC started a screening corner for non-communicable diseases (NCD) at Sion hospital on August 2. Here, patients and their relatives aged 30 and above are screened for diabetes and hypertension, and their Body mass index (BMI) as well. In the five days until August 7, health workers screened 252 people, and found 31 suspected hypertension cases, 47 suspected diabetes cases and 25 suspected diabetes and hypertension cases. Of the 252 people screened, 118 were overweight or obese, according to the data.

Endocrinologist Dr Shashank Joshi said, “The problem of obesity is rising due to the sedentary lifestyle. Obesity gives rise to around 200 diseases, including diabetes, hypertension and heart ailments. Compared to other countries, Indians have more fat in their body. Eating too much and not exercising cause non-communicable diseases, and stress is also a major factor.”

Dr Seema Bansode, professor and head of Preventive and Social Medicine (PSM), said, “For the early detection of diabetes and hypertension, Additional Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar directed BMC-run medical colleges and hospitals to start NCD corners on the premises. The first centre was opened at Sion hospital. We have asked the suspected cases to come for a follow-up. We will start treatment only after the confirmation of the disease. Early diagnosis and treatment will help stop the progression. Soon, there will be more NCD corners in the city.”

People aged 30 and above, especially those with a family history of diabetes and hypertension, must go for the screening, Dr Joshi added.

252

No. of people screened over five days

118

No. of overweight or obese peopel found in five days

Tips to stay fit and healthy

. Exercise, or indulge in yoga and meditation

. Eat healthy and nutritious food

. Sleep for at least seven hours straight

. Go for screening at regular intervals

. Avoid overeating

. Avoid fried, high-calorie food and beverages

. Avoid taking stress

. Reduce screen time