Mumbai: Are those ugly lights on trees a public risk?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), under a beautification drive, has installed lights on trees by taking power from nearby electric poles. Activists claim that such connections, especially open wires hanging around poles and trees during the monsoon, can prove fatal if humans, birds or animals come into contact with these cables.

The BMC had installed LED lights on 15,000 trees in the city.

Earlier, environmentalists had raised concerns that the lighting could be a nuisance to birds. Now, civic activists are expressing fears that this lighting may create an emergency situation during monsoons. The joints of the wires are not properly secured, and the wires are just hanging on trees.

Civic activist Anil Galgali said, “The BMC is playing with the environment. By putting lights on trees, they have decided to kill the trees and make sure birds suffer. Now they have decided to put human lives in danger with these open wires.”

“Is the BMC sure that these wires can’t fall on roads and footpaths due to strong winds during the monsoon,” asked Sanjay Gurav, another activist. “Has the BMC conducted any audit of the trees before putting the lights on them? There are hundreds of incidents of tree falls in the city. Why is the BMC taking risks for beautification?” Gurav added.

“The BMC should ensure that whatever lighting is there, it will be properly insulated and not be harmful to citizens,” emphasised Gurav.

Yogesh Patel, a bird expert who has a postgraduate degree in Zoology, said, “Extra lights can disturb the sleep of birds. Birds will avoid nesting on trees with such lighting. I know of a case where similar lighting was done on a tree in Andheri. Earlier, there was a bird’s nest on that tree. After the lighting was installed, the birds stopped building their nest.”

“Yes, it can create problems during monsoons. It is hazardous. Even if a tree falls, all live wires falling along with it can create a big problem,” said Nikhil Desai, a resident of Matunga and civic activist.

15,000

No. of trees where LED lights are installed