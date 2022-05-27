Breaking News
Mumbai records 352 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally rises to 1,797
'Track is for runners, not dogs': Athletes at Thyagraj Stadium slam IAS Sanjeev Khirwar
Sacked Punjab minister sent to 14-day judicial custody; says worked with 'utmost honesty'
Who will bear responsibility for young man's trauma: P Chidambaram after Aryan clean chit
Hindu outfit claims Ajmer shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti was temple
Arrests were unjustified, say lawyers after Aryan, others get clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Arrests were unjustified, say lawyers after Aryan, others get clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

Arrests were unjustified, say lawyers after Aryan, others get clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

Updated on: 27 May,2022 07:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which filed a charge sheet with regard to alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast last October, told a court earlier in the day that Aryan Khan and five others were not named due to 'lack of sufficient evidence'

Arrests were unjustified, say lawyers after Aryan, others get clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Aryan Khan's arrest and incarceration for more than three weeks was unjustified as no drugs had ever been seized from him, his lawyer said here on Friday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which filed a charge sheet with regard to alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast last October, told a court earlier in the day that Aryan Khan and five others were not named due to "lack of sufficient evidence".




"Aryan's arrest and detention was unjustified, more particularly when he was not found in possession of any drugs. There was no evidence of any kind," said his lawyer Satish Maneshinde, reacting to the development.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news aryan khan Sameer Wankhede Narcotics Control Bureau

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK