Arvind Kejriwal to visit Mumbai on May 24, will meet Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar

Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will visit Mumbai on May 24, the AAP said in an official statement on Tuesday.

Kejriwal was on a visit to West Bengal on Tuesday to meet CM Mamata Banerjee, as part of a nationwide tour to garner support for his fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi. CM Arvind Kejriwal along with his party's CM for Punjab Bhagwant Mann met Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

The AAP said that CM Kejriwal will meet Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday at around 4:00 pm at Matoshree (Uddhav Thackeray's residence) in Bandra, Mumbai.

It said that on the following day, May 25, CM Kejriwal will meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Churchgate, Mumbai. The meeting is scheduled at around 3 pm.

Kejriwal had earlier met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and had held deliberation on the united opposition. The deliberations had come in after the centre had issued an ordinance taking back control of bureaucracy even as Kejriwal strategised to defeat the Bill to replace the ordinance when it comes in Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, before starting on the journey for Kolkata, Kejriwal had tweeted, "Today, I am starting my journey around the country for the rights of the people of Delhi. The Supreme Court had passed a judgement giving justice to the people of Delhi. The Centre snatched away those rights by bringing the ordinance."

"When this comes in the Rajya Sabha, it has to be ensured that it is not passed. I will meet the leaders of all political parties and ask for support," he added.

The National Capital Civil Service Authority will handle the transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and also matters of disciplinary proceedings against them.

The AAP has already sought support of all non-BJP parties saying this is a "time for agni pariksha" for opposition parties, and that they should come together if they want to save the country's democracy and Constitution.

