Aryan Khan case: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil demands action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede

Dilip Walse-Patil. File Pic

Following the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) clean chit to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on May 28 sought action against former NCB official Sameer Wankhede.

"The decision of the judiciary has come. There was no truth in the allegation against Aryan Khan and that is why his name has been removed from the chargesheet. I think that the Center has also taken cognizance of this whole matter," said Patil.

"There is also information about action against the concerned officer. If anyone is falsely implicating an innocent person, then action should be taken against them. I think the action will be taken against Sameer Wankhede," added the Minister.

