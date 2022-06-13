Breaking News
As Covid-19 cases rise in Maharashtra, doctors say most patients have mild symptoms and fast recovery

Updated on: 13 June,2022 01:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, medical experts say most of the patients are showing mild symptoms and fatality is low in the present "mild wave", and also no new virus variant of concern has been observed.

The patients were being administered paracetamol, and not Remdesivir drug, which was used for patients in the first and second Covid-19 waves, they said.




According to the health department data, Maharashtra recorded 9,354 Covid-19 cases in May, of which 5,980 were reported from Mumbai. The state also recorded 17 fatalities last month.


