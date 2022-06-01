Breaking News
As deadline ends, BMC to start survey for Marathi signboards at shops, establishments

Updated on: 01 June,2022 08:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

In a release, the BMC said a survey will be undertaken for the next 8 to 10 days for reviewing implementation of the rule about putting signboards of shops and establishments with names written in Marathi

As deadline ends, BMC to start survey for Marathi signboards at shops, establishments

BMC headquater. File Photo


The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on May 31 announced a survey to check the adherence to a rule about displaying Marathi signboards prominently at shops and establishments in the metropolis as the deadline for its implementation has ended.

In a release, the BMC said a survey will be undertaken for the next 8 to 10 days for reviewing implementation of the rule about putting signboards of shops and establishments with names written in Marathi -- in Devnagari script -- and displayed prominently.




The civic body warned necessary administrative and legal action will be initiated against the shops and establishments found violating the rule.


