As deadline ends, BMC to start survey for Marathi signboards at shops, establishments

BMC headquater. File Photo

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on May 31 announced a survey to check the adherence to a rule about displaying Marathi signboards prominently at shops and establishments in the metropolis as the deadline for its implementation has ended.

In a release, the BMC said a survey will be undertaken for the next 8 to 10 days for reviewing implementation of the rule about putting signboards of shops and establishments with names written in Marathi -- in Devnagari script -- and displayed prominently.

The civic body warned necessary administrative and legal action will be initiated against the shops and establishments found violating the rule.

