ASCI took action against ‘Shot’ ad within 18 hrs

Ad watchdog chief says body can only look at advertisements after they are released

A still from the ad for Shot body spray

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) released guidelines on June 8 to guard against harmful gender stereotypes. The event in New Delhi was presided by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. Some of those guidelines broadly say: ASCI will consider an ad’s likely impact when taken as a whole and in context. The use of humour or banter is not likely to overcome the underlying issue of such harmful stereotypes.

The event comes days after the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ministry asked Twitter and YouTube to remove advertisements for Layer’r Shot body spray after they sparked widespread outrage for promoting sexual violence against women. ASCI CEO and Secretary General Manisha Kapoor talks about the power the watchdog yields, and its role in policing harmful tropes or stereotypes that may creep into advertisements.



Manisha Kapoor

