In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, the regulations will be effective from 18:00 hrs on June 28, 2023, until 08:00 hrs on June 30, 2023

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023: Traffic regulations imposed by Mumbai Police for yatra in Wadala, check diversions x 00:00

Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday said that in anticipation of the 'Ashadhi Ekadashi' yatra at 'Vitthal Mandir' in Wadala, Mumbai, where a large number of devotees are expected to gather, the police have implemented specific traffic regulations to mitigate congestion and ensure smooth flow of vehicles in the vicinity.

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, "These regulations will be effective from 18:00 hrs on June 28, 2023, until 08:00 hrs on June 30, 2023."

ADVERTISEMENT

The notification said that the following traffic arrangements have been made to streamline the flow of vehicles during this period:

'No Entry' from Dadar T.T. to Tilak road and the junction of Katrak road. Diverted traffic will be directed to Dr. B.A. Road in the northbound direction via Ruia junction.

'No Entry' from Mancherji Joshi road and Jam-e-Jamshedji road, including the junctions of those roads, up to five gardens and the junction of Tilak road in the north to south direction.

'No Entry' from Katrak road to Devid Baretto circle and the junction of G.D. Ambekar Marg and Tilak road in the north to south direction.

'No Entry' from G.D. Ambekar Marg coming from Sarfare chowk, i.e., the junction of G.D. Ambekar Marg and Naigaon cross road (M.M.G.S. Marg), towards Katrak road.

'No Entry' from Tilak road extension from Sahkar Nagar Galli towards Katrak road in the east to west direction.

'No Entry' from Parsee Colony road No. 13 and road No. 14, including the junctions of Lady Jahangir road and Katrak road.

'No Entry' from Dinshaw road and the junction of Mancherji Joshi Marg and Katrak road.

These traffic regulations have been put in place to ensure the safety and convenience of both devotees participating in the Ashadhi Ekadashi yatra and other commuters traveling in the area during this period.

Authorities have urge all motorists to adhere to the specified regulations and cooperate with the traffic personnel on duty. Alternate routes and diversions have been arranged to minimize inconvenience. The implementation of these measures aims to streamline traffic flow and facilitate a hassle-free movement of vehicles in the vicinity of 'Vitthal Mandir' in Wadala.