Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced insurance cover for the warkaris (devotees of Lord Vithhal), during the 'Ashadhi Ekadashi' procession

Maharashtra CM Shinde invited to Lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur (File Photo)

Listen to this article Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023: Warkaris to be covered for insurance during procession, announces Maharashtra govt x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced insurance cover for the warkaris (devotees of Lord Vithhal), during the 'Ashadhi Ekadashi' procession.

The procession culminates in the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur. This year, the Ashadhi Ekadashi will be celebrated on June 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashadhi Ekadashi is known as Shayani Ekadashi. The Ashadhi Ekadashi is a very important festival for the Warkari community in Maharashtra. The warkaris believe that Lord Vitthal, the presiding deity of Pandharpur, is an incarnation of Lord Krishna.

The insurance cover given by the government will be valid for 30 days, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office stated.

The warkaris (devotees) take part in processions from different parts of Maharashtra every year as a mark of tribute to various saints.

The pilgrimage concludes in Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi, which is observed with reverence by followers of Lord Vitthal.

According to the CMO's statement, the kin of a warkari will get rupees five lakh in case of the warkari's death during the (procession) to Pandharpur.

"In case, a warkari suffers from permanent disability during the procession, he will get Rs one lakh, while in case of partial disability, the person will be given Rs 50,000," it said.

The statement further added, "If a warkari falls sick, he will get Rs 35,000 for medication".

As a long-standing tradition, the chief minister of Maharashtra offers prayers at the temple dedicated to Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur on 'Ashadhi Ekadashi' every year.

This year too, the chief minister of Maharashtra has been invited by the committee members to perform pooja and offer prayers at the temple.