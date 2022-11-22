×
Assembly polls: Maharashtra govt allows one-day leave to Gujarat voters working in border areas

Updated on: 22 November,2022 02:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Representative Image


The Maharashtra government has issued a notification permitting one-day paid leave to voters from Gujarat working in the border districts of the state to enable them to cast their vote in the upcoming Assembly elections, an official told news agency PTI on Tuesday.


The decision is applicable to all private, semi-private companies, organisations and institutions, as per the notification issued by the state industries, energy and labour department.



Voters from Gujarat, who are working here in Maharashtra can avail a day's paid leave to exercise their franchise in the upcoming election in the neighbouring state, the notification stated.


Also Read: Farmers hit by excess rains shouldn't be forced to pay power bills: Maharashtra govt

The concession has been given to voters from Gujarat working in border districts such as Nashik, Palghar, Dhule and Nandurbar.

"Many voters from Gujarat travel here every day or stay here for some work. The concession is applicable only on December 1 and 5 will enable them to go to polling booths and vote. People who avail this concession will not face any salary or wage cut," a senior official from the Maharashtra industries department told PTI. 

The state Assembly elections will be held in Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5.

(With inputs from PTI)

