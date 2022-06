The active tally of cases in the state now stands at 4,032

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 24, and zero fatality, the state health department said in a bulletin.

Mumbai recorded 739 fresh infections. Maharashtra had reported 1,124 cases on February 24.

The active tally of cases in the state now stands at 4,032.

