At 2,135, daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra spike by 172 per cent; 12 die

Representative image

The Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra jumped by 172 per cent to 2,135 compared to the number of infections reported a day before while 12 persons died due to the infection, the state health department said. The fresh additions increased the overall tally in the state to 80,37,181 and the death toll to 1,48,080, it said in a report.

The report explained that of the 12 fatalities five had occurred this week while seven were reported in the last 48 hours. A day earlier, Maharashtra had logged 785 Covid-19 cases and six fatalities. The case positivity rate in the state stands at 5.77 per cent. Maharashtra is now left with 14,092 active cases after 2,565 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 78,75,009, the report said. Of the 2,135 fresh cases, the highest 767 were reported from the Pune circle, followed by Mumbai circle (459), Nagpur circle (372), Nashik circle (203), Thane circle (27), Akola circle (115), Aurangabad circle (92), Latur circle (74), and Kolhapur circle (53).

Of the 12 fatalities, five occurred in the Pune circle, four in the Mumbai circle, two in the Akola circle, and one in the Nagpur circle, it said. At 4,798, the Pune district has the highest number of active cases, followed by 1,805 and 1,545 in Mumbai and Nagpur districts, respectively. Maharashtra's recovery rate now stands at 97.98 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.84 per cent. With 36,949 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,29,73,037, the report said.

