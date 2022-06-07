Breaking News
Updated on: 07 June,2022 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

The city had witnessed daily cases in the range of 704 to 961 between June 1 to 5

At 676, Mumbai’s daily Covid-19 tally falls below 700 after 5 days

Pic/Ashish Raje


The daily graph of Covid-19 cases in the city fell below the 700-mark for the first time after June 1 with the city reporting 676 fresh infections on Monday, 285 less than the day before.

No fresh Covid-19 fatality was reported, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s bulletin said.




Mumbai’s overall tally of cases now stands at 10,70,534 and the death toll is 19,569. The metropolis has 5,238 active cases as of Monday. 


