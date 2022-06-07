At 676, Mumbai’s daily Covid-19 tally falls below 700 after 5 days

The city had witnessed daily cases in the range of 704 to 961 between June 1 to 5

Pic/Ashish Raje

The daily graph of Covid-19 cases in the city fell below the 700-mark for the first time after June 1 with the city reporting 676 fresh infections on Monday, 285 less than the day before.

No fresh Covid-19 fatality was reported, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s bulletin said.

Mumbai’s overall tally of cases now stands at 10,70,534 and the death toll is 19,569. The metropolis has 5,238 active cases as of Monday.

The financial capital’s case positivity rate has reached close to 0.098 per cent, the bulletin said.

With 6,897 samples tested in the past 24 hours, the number of tests conducted so far in the metropolis mounted to 1,71,90,848, it said. On Sunday, 8,778 tests were conducted in Mumbai.

The doubling rate has dipped to 1,051 days, as per the bulletin.

Of the 676 new patients, 622 are asymptomatic while 54 symptomatic patients have been admitted to hospitals. Of them, five patients are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

Currently, out of the total 24,601 Covid-19 hospital beds in Mumbai, only 219 beds remain occupied.

With 318 Covid-19 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours after treatment, the number of recoveries in Mumbai went up to 10,45,727.

The overall growth rate of cases stood at 0.066 per cent between May 30 and June 5.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,036 new coronavirus cases but no pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

The caseload in the state rose to 78,94,233, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,866.

Daily cases have been climbing steadily in Maharashtra for the last few days. On Sunday, the state had reported 1,494 new cases and one fatality. Generally, fewer cases are recorded on Mondays as fewer tests are conducted during weekends.

There are 7,429 active cases in the state now, including 5,238 in Mumbai and 1,172 in neighbouring Thane.

Out of 35 districts, six districts, namely, Kolhapur, Dhule, Nandurbar, Buldhana, Gondia and Jalna have zero active cases.

The tally of recovered patients rose to 77,38,938 with 374 patients recovering since Sunday evening.

The highest 933 new cases were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by Pune (72), Nashik (12), Latur (6), Nagpur (5), Kolhapur (3), Akola (3) and Aurangabad (2).

With 15,988 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,10,77,258.

Maharashtra’s positivity rate is at 0.064 per cent. Presently, the recovery rate in the state is 98.03 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.87 per cent.

