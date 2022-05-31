Breaking News
Sidhu Moose Wala was hit by around 25 bullets, gunpowder found on his body, says initial post-mortem report
53-year-old Raj Bhavan employee dies by suicide at Bandstand
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police makes first arrest
At 711, Maharashtra logs highest daily Covid-19 count in over 3 months; active tally jumps to 3,475
No info yet on when bodies of Thane residents who died in Nepal plane crash will arrive: Police
Delhi High Court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad for IIFA awards
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > At 711, Maharashtra logs highest daily Covid-19 count in over 3 months; active tally jumps to 3,475

At 711, Maharashtra logs highest daily Covid-19 count in over 3 months; active tally jumps to 3,475

Updated on: 31 May,2022 07:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

On Monday, the state had recorded 431 fresh cases, but zero fatality

At 711, Maharashtra logs highest daily Covid-19 count in over 3 months; active tally jumps to 3,475

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 711 new cases of coronavirus, a sharp rise from 431 logged the previous day and the highest daily count since February 27, while one more patient succumbed to the infection even as the active tally inched closer to the 3,500-mark, the health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 78,87,086, while the death toll increased to 1,47,860, the department said in a bulletin.




On Monday, the state had recorded 431 fresh cases, but zero fatality.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK