At 711, Maharashtra logs highest daily Covid-19 count in over 3 months; active tally jumps to 3,475

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 711 new cases of coronavirus, a sharp rise from 431 logged the previous day and the highest daily count since February 27, while one more patient succumbed to the infection even as the active tally inched closer to the 3,500-mark, the health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 78,87,086, while the death toll increased to 1,47,860, the department said in a bulletin.

On Monday, the state had recorded 431 fresh cases, but zero fatality.

