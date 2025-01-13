The highest single-day traffic was recorded on January 14, 2024, with 61,807 vehicles travelling by the bridge, a day after it was inaugurated by PM Modi

In its inaugural year, the Atal Setu facilitated the movement of 83,06,009 vehicles, averaging 22,689 vehicles every day. This included 77,28,149 cars. Pic/MMRDA

The Atal Setu, a state-of-the-art bridge inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13, 2024, marked its first anniversary on Monday.

The bridge, connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, has significantly improved connectivity and set benchmarks in commuter safety and traffic management.

In its inaugural year, the Atal Setu facilitated the movement of 83,06,009 vehicles, averaging 22,689 vehicles every day. This included 77,28,149 cars, 99,660 mini buses, 1,17,604 trucks, 899 oversized vehicles and other vehicles.

The highest single-day traffic was recorded on January 14, 2024, with 61,807 vehicles travelling by the bridge.

"The Atal Setu stands as a testament to our government’s commitment to building world-class infrastructure in Maharashtra. In just one year, it has transformed the commuting experience for over 8 million vehicles, contributing significantly to the economic and social development of the region. I congratulate the MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) team for their relentless efforts and foresight in achieving this milestone," said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde highlighted the bridge's broader impact and said, "The Atal Setu is more than just a bridge; it is a lifeline that has redefined urban mobility in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Its exemplary operational performance underscores the effectiveness of advanced traffic management and emergency response systems. This milestone is a proud moment for Maharashtra and a stepping stone toward future infrastructure excellence.”

The Atal Setu’s Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), complemented by Fire-Rescue Vehicles (FRVs), dedicated maintenance teams, and 24X7 patrolling units, has ensured smooth operations and swift response to emergencies. With three specialised teams working around the clock, the bridge has maintained high safety standards while minimizing disruptions.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, lauded the teams involved in the construction of the bridge. "As we mark one year of the Atal Setu’s operations, I extend my gratitude to our dedicated teams and stakeholders whose efforts have made this achievement possible. The bridge’s impressive safety record and operational efficiency highlight our focus on innovation and sustainability in infrastructure development. By making Mumbai accessible in minutes, we remain committed to serving the region’s growing connectivity needs," he said.