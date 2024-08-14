The Atal Setu was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year

Repair work on the approach road of Atal Setu. File Pic

RTI Activist Anil Galgali has been informed by the MMRDA administration that a fine of Rs 1 crore has been imposed on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) contractor in the case of cracks that had developed on the approach road of Atal Setu.

RTI Activist Anil Galgali had asked the MMRDA administration for various information regarding the Atal Setu. MMRDA administration informed Anil Galgali that during the inspection carried out in the third week of June 2024, some small cracks were found on the approach road connecting Ramp 5 of the MTHL bridge which is not part of the main bridge.

It may be noted that a show cause notice was issued to the contractor in this regard.

"On June 22, 2024, MMRDA Chief Engineer issued a notice to the contractor informing that the said road work has been completed on January 5, 2024 but still the quality of work was not maintained. After this, Atal Setu's consultant sent a notice of Rs 1 crore to the contractor stating that the repair should be done within 48 hours of receiving this notice. In addition, provide a detailed action plan outlining the measures you will take to rectify these defects and bring the pavement quality up to the required standards, the notice said." said Anil Galgali

According to Anil Galgali, every project should be monitored by MMRDA every 6 months so that mistakes made in quality and solid work can be rectified immediately. It is right that such contractors have been fined, but it is equally necessary to blacklist the contractor Strobag to avoid repeating such mistakes in the future, said Galgali

On June 22 following the incident where cracks appeared on the the approach road of MTHL from Ulwe towards Mumbai, the repair work on the approach road of Atal Setu was carried out.Even during the rainy night, repairs to the approach road continued unabated and the work was completed within 12 hours.

MMRDA through its official X handle had stated, "Repair work on the approach road of Atal Setu is in progress, even during the rainy night, repairs to the approach road continued unabated. and will be completed within 12 hours.The cracks on the approach road are minor and located along the edge of the road.The repairing of the approach road from Ulwe towards Mumbai direction is being done without disrupting traffic."

It further said, "The cracks mentioned in the rumors are not on the MTHL bridge itself but on the approach road connecting MTHL from Ulwe towards Mumbai. These cracks are minor longitudinal cracks in the asphalt pavement and do not indicate any structural defects."

In June mid day had done a story (Mumbai: Cracks on Atal Setu approach road spark controversy) in which it was stated that how longitudinal cracks developed in the approach road of the Atal Setu or the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link at the Navi Mumbai end near Ulwe sparked controversy with Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole visiting the site and calling it worrisome and dangerous.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole inspected the cracks seen on the Mumbai-trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Atal Setu. pic.twitter.com/cwZU4wiI4I — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

The MMRDA, however, said that the cracks were minor ones and would be fixed in a day without affecting traffic movement.

The 21.8-kilometre-long Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) named Atal Setu constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 17,840 crore, is India's longest sea bridge and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2024.