Ati Uttam Satara pips Mumbai in quality of school education survey

Mumbai suburbs scored 415 points, which is in the “Uttam” (good) category. File Pic/Satej Shinde

Satara district has topped the Performance Grading Index (PGI) of districts across Maharashtra for 2021–22, followed by Mumbai II (city) and Mumbai suburbs is in sixth position. The PGI is a comprehensive assessment of the school education system across districts, based on six indicators: learning outcomes, effective classroom transaction, infrastructure facilities and student entitlements, school security and safety of students, digital learning, and governance and management.

Satara district scored 430 out of 600 points, which is in the “Ati Uttam” (excellent) category. Only three other districts in the state - Mumbai II, Kolhapur, and Nashik - scored in this category. Mumbai suburbs scored 415 points, which is in the “Uttam” (good) category.

The report for 2021-22 revealed that Satara district has performed more than 70% to 80% in the index. This is a significant improvement from the previous year when the district ranked 12th. “Mumbai city has improved tremendously. Last year it ranked 18 it has jumped 16 places to achieve the second position this year. In the parameter school security and safety of students Mumbai city scored 35 out of 35. We are still working on improving in other parameters,” said an official from the office of the deputy director of education.

Mumbai city schools are still lagging behind in digital learning as they scored only 29 out of 50 in digital learning. When it came to infrastructure and student entitlements it scored only 34 out of 51. Mumbai suburbs managed to secure the sixth position, last year they were at 11. Sindhudurg which ranked second last year dropped to twelfth position this year, while Pune which ranked fourth last year dropped to 14. MMR Thane ranked 17 with 405 out of 600 and Palghar ranked 21 with 402 marks. The PGI ratings for 2021–22 were based on data from the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) and the national achievement survey 2021 portals. All 36 of the state’s districts were able to maintain their scores under the expanded assessment criteria for 2021–22.

