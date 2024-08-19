August 2003 Mumbai Bombings: A look into what happened on Aug 26

On August 25, 2003, two huge bombs exploded in Mumbai, leaving a lasting impact on the city. The bombings occurred at Zaveri Bazaar and the Gateway of India.

Pedestrians look at the wreckages a car destroyed by a bomb blast near the Gateway of India in Mumbai on 26 August 2003/ AFP

The August 2003 Mumbai bombings are regarded as one of the most terrible and disastrous occurrences in the city's history. On August 25, 2003, two huge bombs exploded in Mumbai, leaving an indelible mark on the city's people, infrastructure, and psyche. These planned strikes occurred at Zaveri Bazaar, a thriving jewellery bazaar, and the historic Gateway of India, a major tourist attraction. The explosions killed 54 people and injured over 180 others, marking a tragic day for a city known for its resilience.

The Attacks

The first explosion occurred around 1:05 pm in Zaveri Bazaar, a highly populated area famed for its jewellery shops. The bomb was put in a cab parked near the market, and the explosion was so powerful that it broke windows, wrecked vehicles, and created widespread fear. Just minutes later, at 1:10 p.m., a second explosion shook the Gateway of India. Another taxi loaded with explosives was parked near the monument's entrance. The explosion caused chaos in the region, scattering debris and sending people fleeing in terror.

These strikes were part of a larger series of explosions against Mumbai in 2003, which included earlier explosives in Ghatkopar and Vile Parle. The August 2003 attacks, however, were the bloodiest, resulting in enormous loss of life and instilling a deep sense of fear and vulnerability among the city's residents.

The Impact on Mumbai

The immediate aftermath of the attacks was characterised by shock, grief, and disorientation. The city's emergency services were rapidly mobilised, with police, firefighters, and medical personnel rushing to the bomb locations to rescue the injured and administer first aid. Mumbai hospitals were overrun with casualties, and authorities requested blood donations to assist the injured.

The explosions had a severe psychological impact on Mumbai residents. The city, which had previously suffered multiple terror attacks, was once again reminded of its vulnerability. The blasts in such famous and congested areas sent a message that no place was safe from the grasp of terror. The threat of additional assaults loomed large, disrupting daily life and the city's frantic pace.

The economic implications were equally substantial. Zaveri Bazaar, a gold and jewellery trading hub, experienced a significant drop in sales as vendors and customers dreaded returning to the region. The Gateway of India, a popular tourist destination, has seen a decrease in visits. The explosions not only harmed local businesses, but also the city's tourism industry.

The attacks also prompted greater attention on security in Mumbai. The government stepped up monitoring, boosted police presence in public areas, and installed additional CCTV cameras throughout the city. The bombs sparked debate about the necessity for improved intelligence collecting and collaboration among security services to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Resilience of Mumbai

Despite the horror of the August 2003 Mumbai bombings, the city showed its characteristic resilience. The city's citizens, known as "Mumbaikars," banded together to help the victims, assist with rescue operations, and restore normalcy. As people returned to their normal lives, they demonstrated a sense of unity and determination, refusing to be intimidated by terrorist activities.