Auto-rickshaw driver booked for killing stray dog in Ulhasnagar

Updated on: 25 May,2022 07:48 AM IST  |  Thane
The dog sat inside an auto-rickshaw on Sunday night, which enraged its driver

Police on Tuesday said they have registered a criminal offence against an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly beating a stray dog to death in Ulhasnagar town of Thane district.

The dog sat inside an auto-rickshaw on Sunday night, which enraged its driver, Dharma Kunte, the police said. Kunte assaulted the dog, leaving it badly injured, they said, adding the animal died on way to veterinary hospital.




Based on a complaint by an animal rights activist, an offence related to cruelty to animals has been registered against the driver, the police said.


