Sick and tired of littered roads and stinking neighbourhood, affluent Oshiwara residents ask BMC to come up with a permanent fix to problem ASAP

Trash dumped on the road near Om Heera Panna Mall in Oshiwara

Listen to this article Awareness, common bins for this trash, please! x 00:00

Affluent residents of Oshiwara neighbourhood have appealed to the BMC to find a permanent solution to the garbage menace in the locality. Trash dumped on roads attracts crows and stray dogs, stinks and poses a health hazard, they pointed out, stating that the problem has persisted for years, despite multiple complaints.

Residents associated with Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA) said the garbage is dumped near Om Heera Panna Mall, and the area has a school and a slum, apart from upscale residential buildings. LOCA has been raising the issue through social media, but in vain. Now, they want a permanent solution and have even suggested a few. Even though the BMC takes away the garbage on a regular basis, waste gets accumulated within no time given the population of the area, residents pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Residents of Anand Nagar and restaurants dump their trash on the road, which needs to stop. I would suggest awareness campaigns to encourage residents to dispose of their waste responsibly and properly,” actor Karan Jotwani, also one of the founders of LOCA, said. LOCA Director Dhaval Shah said, “Large metal garbage bins need to be placed in the lane so that the trash is contained inside, keeping the road clean.”

Actor Maninee De, a local resident, said, “It’s such a travesty that we have to live along with a stinking, hazardous garbage dump. Despite the best efforts of the residents, people have been shamelessly dumping their waste here. I want to ask the authorities why they are unable to pass a bill to put a complete stop to people creating major health hazards for fellow citizens. It’s a shame.”

Television actor Avinesh Rekhi has also appealed to the authorities for necessary actions. “We, the society members of Serenity Complex, have made multiple complaints over the past several years regarding littering at this spot, but have never received a positive response from the authorities. I urge them to finally hear us and fix the issue permanently, so that we can live in peace and hygiene,” he said. Actor Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Oshiwara, said, “The huge pile of garbage stinks and is definitely not the best sight. It's totally unacceptable and something needs to be done about it ASAP.”