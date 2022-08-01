Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav: Maharashtra cops to cycle from Mumbai to Delhi

The team would also be present for the flag hoisting at Red Fort in Delhi on August 15

A group of Maharashtra Police officials will be cycling from Mumbai to Delhi. The 1,557 kilometers long journey will be completed in 12 days. The officials participating in the cycle rally will pedal through states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and will reach Delhi on August 13, 2022, an official statement from Maharashtra Police said.

The team would be present for the flag hoisting at Delhi Red Fort on August 15, it said.

The police officials participating in the cycle rally include- Prashant Bachhav, Additional S.P. from Dhule, Dhananjay Yerule, Additional D.C., SID, Mumbai. Sharad Patil, Assistant Police Inspector, Gadchiroli, Dilip Khonde, Assistant Police Sub Inspector, Dhule, Anil Gopichand Jadhav, Assistant Police Sub Inspector (Retd.) Dhule, Jitendra Pardeshi, Police Head Constable, Dhule, Prakash Mali, Police Head Constable, Dhule, Shivaji Hable, Police Head Constable, Pune City and Manoj Bhandari, Police Constable, Pune City.



"The rally is organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrutmahotsav being celebrated across the country, Maharashtra Police has also organised a cycle rally which will begin from the Maharashtra Police Headquarters, Colaba, Mumbai August 2, 2022 at around 7:30 a.m. It will be flagged off by DGP, Maharashtra State," said an official.