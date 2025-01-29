Zeeshan, a former MLA, has already recorded his statement in connection with his father's assassination; in the statement recorded before the police, he has mentioned the names of some builders and political leaders

Zeeshan Siddique. File Pic

Listen to this article Baba Siddique murder case: Zeeshan Siddique meets Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar x 00:00

Late NCP leader Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar late Tuesday night, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zeeshan, a former MLA, has already recorded his statement in connection with his father's assassination. In the statement recorded before the police, he has mentioned the names of some builders and political leaders.

Zeeshan Siddique names builders, politicians in statement to police

Former MLA Zeeshan Siddique has named some builders and politicians in his statement to police, while urging them to consider issues of slum development projects in Bandra during the probe into the murder of his father and NCP leader Baba Siddique, reported PTI.

On one occasion, a developer had used abusive language against his father, Zeeshan Siddique told police.

The former MLA also claimed many developers were in constant touch with his father for redevelopment projects, reported PTI.

His statement is part of the chargesheet filed by police in connection with the killing of the former state minister on October 12, 2024.

Baba Siddique (66) was shot dead by three assailants outside his son's office in Mumbai's Bandra East area.

Zeeshan Siddique has told police he and his father were continuously fighting for the rights of slumdwellers in Mumbai's Bandra area, adding that a false case was registered against him for his objection towards a redevelopment project, reported PTI.

"There are many developers who were in regular contact with my father. My father had the habit of writing a diary about his daily work. I learnt that around 5.30 pm to 6 pm (on the day of the murder) my dad was contacted on his WhatsApp by Mohit Kambhoj (a BJP worker). Mohit wanted to meet my father with regard to a project in Bandra by Mundra Builders," Zeeshan said in his statement to the police, reported PTI.

The former MLA in the statement also said, "A builder during a meeting with certain persons regarding the SRA redevelopment project had used abusive words about my father. I request that all the above-mentioned matters be investigated in detail in the investigation of my father's murder," reported PTI.

Police have filed a more than 4,500-page chargesheet before a special MCOCA court in connection with the Baba Siddique murder case.

It has been filed against 26 arrested accused, while three persons -- Shubham Lonkar, Yasin Akhthar and Anmol Bishnoi -- have been shown as wanted accused.

All the accused have been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and are currently in judicial custody.

(With inputs from PTI)