Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, also reacted to the Opposition's call for a bandh over Badlapur sexual assault, accusing them of playing politics

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde/ File Photo

Listen to this article Badlapur sexual assault: CM Shinde calls HC ban on Oppn Bandh a 'slap'; vows to enforce order x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde termed the Bombay High Court's decision against the Maharashtra bandh, which was called by the Opposition in response to the Badlapur sexual assault case, as a serious rebuke to the Opposition.

The High Court's order prohibits any individual or political party from calling for a bandh and directs the state government to take preventive steps. Shinde stated that his government would thoroughly enforce the court's order.

The opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (Shiv Sena UBT, NCP SP, and Congress), had declared a bandh on Saturday to protest over the Badlapur sexual assault. However, the High Court's decision was in reaction to petitions challenging the general strike.

Shinde, speaking at the launch of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' initiative, described the Badlapur sexual assault case, in which two kindergarten girls were allegedly sexually raped in a school washroom, as a "blot on humanity." He blamed the Opposition for politicising the tragedy and ruining the credibility of the Laadki Bahin initiative, which transfers Rs 1,500 to beneficiary women's accounts.

"It also impacted the happiness we derived from transferring Rs 1500 to accounts of beneficiary women under the Laadki Bahin scheme. But, the Opposition has been politicising the incident and maligning this scheme," he said.

Shinde stated that his government has initiated strict legal action against the accused in the Badlapur case and intends to seek the death penalty. He accused the opposition of engaging in politics at the expense of the state's women and promised to protect them.

Shinde made a veiled allusion to Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray, saying that certain politicians are so desperate for power that they resort to such strange techniques.

The Opposition should not take people for granted. However, some people are so eager to get the CM's post that they are indulging in such politics. This is perverse, Shinde said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, also reacted to the Opposition's call for a bandh over Badlapur sexual assault, accusing them of playing politics. He pointed out that the same figures did not challenge the Mamata Banerjee administration over the rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata, but are now calling for a bandh in Maharashtra for selfish motives.

"This is for politics. You did not take a stand against the Mamata Banerjee government over the rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata. But here you are calling for a bandh for your selfish interests," said Fadnavis.