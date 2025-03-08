Bal Asha Trust, a Mumbai-based child welfare organisation, has been awarded the Bal Snehi Award 2024 by the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Recognised for its exceptional adoption services and child-first approach, the Trust continues to provide care, rehabilitation, and medical support to abandoned and vulnerable child

(Pic/Bal Asha Trust)

In a world where many children face immense hardships, Bal Asha Trust has emerged as a beacon of hope and transformation. This esteemed organisation, located in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, has been dedicated to the welfare of abandoned and marginalised children, ensuring they receive the care, protection, and opportunities they rightfully deserve.

Recognising its unwavering commitment, the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Commissionerate of Women and Child Development, Maharashtra, presented Bal Asha Trust with the prestigious Bal Snehi Award (Child Friendly) on 3rd March 2025. This accolade acknowledges the organisation’s exceptional efforts in child welfare, particularly in the areas of care, rehabilitation, and adoption.

Bal Asha Trust plays a pivotal role in rescuing and rehabilitating children found abandoned in various public spaces across Mumbai. These children are often discovered by the Mumbai Police, Railway Police, or Childline, after which they are brought to the organisation’s care. The Trust prioritises efforts to restore the children to their families. However, when reintegration is not possible, they are placed within the legal adoption network, ensuring they find a secure and loving home.

Over the years, Bal Asha Trust has successfully placed over a thousand children into adoption, many of whom have faced significant medical challenges. The organisation has extended its care to children with conditions such as HIV+, hepatitis, cerebral palsy, albinism, Down syndrome, as well as physical and visual impairments. Through dedicated support and medical care, these children are given the chance to thrive.

The Bal Snehi Award recognises Bal Asha Trust as Maharashtra’s Child-Friendly Specialised Adoption Agency, further reinforcing its position as a leading institution in child welfare. Sunil Arora, Executive Director of Bal Asha Trust, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating:

"This achievement is an acknowledgement of our unwavering commitment in providing the best care, rehabilitation, and adoption services with a child-first approach."

The award not only celebrates the Trust’s past accomplishments but also highlights the continued need for child welfare initiatives in India.

Today, Bal Asha Trust continues its noble mission by providing a nurturing environment for 45 children, ensuring they receive proper healthcare, quality education, and emotional support. With a child-first approach at the core of its philosophy, the Trust remains steadfast in its vision to transform lives and create a future where every child is given a fair chance at happiness and success.

By recognising and honouring such organisations, society takes an essential step towards safeguarding the rights and well-being of vulnerable children, reaffirming the belief that every child deserves a loving home and a promising future.