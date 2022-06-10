Breaking News
Updated on: 10 June,2022 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Locals, survivors say adjacent structure was pulled down a week ago by SRA developer, damaging structure that fell

The structure fell on Wednesday midnight. Pics/Ashish Raje


The occupants of the two-storey structure that collapsed at midnight Wednesday, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to 18 others in Bandra, knew it was dangerous, but had no option, so did not move out. In fact, some of them, scared, were making a video of the cracks that had developed on the walls after the structure next to it was allegedly demolished, when it fell.

Witnesses and locals also claimed that the adjacent structure was pulled down a week ago by an SRA developer, damaging the structure that fell. The Bandra police have registered a case against the builder and contractors.




Shastri Nagar is adjacent to the west side of Bandra railway station. The congested slum of more than a few hundred two or three-storey structures has been under redevelopment for the past over 20 years. The SRA board mentions that the plan had been proposed in 1994. On Wednesday, around 12.15 am, one of the structures which is on the border of a clear land for SRA development, collapsed.


