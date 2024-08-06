CM Shinde has communicated with the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighting the urgency of the situation given the seriousness of the unrest in Bangladesh

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has stepped in to bring back the students from state who are stranded in Bangladesh amid unrest in the country.

In response to the ongoing civil unrest in Bangladesh, CM Shinde has taken crucial steps to ensure the safety and return of students from the state stranded in the troubled region, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister has engaged with the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite assistance and facilitate their return to India, it stated.

To address the situation effectively, the state government has compiled a list of Maharashtra students currently in Bangladesh and provided it to the Ministry of External Affairs. This will help in establishing contact with the students and providing them with timely assistance. Additionally, a team has been set up by the state government to monitor the situation, maintain communication with central officials and affected families, and coordinate with the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh, the statement said.

The Bangladesh unrest has raised concerns about the safety of foreign nationals, particularly students trapped in volatile areas. CM Shinde has prioritised the safety of Maharashtra students studying in parts of Bangladesh and has emphasised on the need for immediate action, it said.

The statement further said that CM Shinde has requested comprehensive support for the affected students, including ensuring their immediate safety, relocating them to secure locations within Bangladesh if necessary, and fast-tracking their return to India.

CM Shinde reiterated that the safety of the students is of utmost priority.

He said that the government is taking all necessary measures to facilitate their safe return. He assured that the state government stands firmly with the affected students and their families during the challenging time.

Bangladesh crisis have deepened after former PM Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned and left the country following violent protests that has so far killed hundreds of people in the country. Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday dissolved the parliament to make way for the formation of an interim administration, a day after prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following massive protests against her government.