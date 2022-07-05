BCCI must give water, toilets to budding cricketers: Bombay High Court

A bench of Justices Anil Menon and MS Karnik said several children as well as adults played cricket and other sports on public grounds across the state

Bombay High Court. File pic

Your next big star might come from a public ground,” the Bombay High Court told the BCCI, the Maharashtra Cricket Association and state authorities on Monday, while holding that these bodies must provide basic facilities such as toilets, drinking water and medical assistance at public grounds.

A bench of Justices Anil Menon and MS Karnik said several children as well as adults played cricket and other sports on public grounds across the state. Most of these grounds, whether under the control of civic bodies or cricket associations, were lacking basic facilities.

This despite the fact that the internal memorandums of both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the MCA mandated basic facilities at training camps. The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Bombay HC lawyer Rahul Tiwari. The MCA and the BCCI counsels, however, told the HC that most public grounds were under the jurisdiction of civic bodies.

The court also said cricket associations and the BMC could not cite lack of funds as a reason for not providing basic facilities.

Agencies

